Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.47.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.84. 1,248,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,766. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,673,358. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.