Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) to Sell

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of CBL stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. Analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 627,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 548,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 698,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 406,192 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 353,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

