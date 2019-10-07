Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $338,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

