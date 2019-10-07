Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Hold”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.62. 31,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

