Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. 264,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,407,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,457.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,754 shares of company stock worth $2,947,184. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

