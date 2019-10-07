Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Metropolitan Bank’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. 10,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $327.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

