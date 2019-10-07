Zap Price Reaches $0.0029 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $378,344.00 and $85,984.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038445 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.62 or 0.05522540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

