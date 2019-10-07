ZClassic Price Tops $0.21 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3,279.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00458944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00098529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042224 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000550 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.