Zealium (NZL) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Zealium has a market cap of $11,921.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001024 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,221 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,221 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

