Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Up 15.2%

Zoned Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 9,875 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 7,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, engages in operating, leasing, and managing commercial properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the properties within the medical marijuana industry. It offers project development, including architectural design and subsequent build-out, utility installation, property management, facilities management, and security system installation services, as well as strategic advisory services.

