$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mobileiron reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

MOBL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 565,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.58. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

In related news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $1,855,126.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at $57,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

