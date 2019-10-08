$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 521,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.