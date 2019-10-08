$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 521,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

