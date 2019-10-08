$0.20 EPS Expected for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Papa John’s Int’l also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 29,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

