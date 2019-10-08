$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $262,750. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,647,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $20,691,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $15,064,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 523,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,463,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,397,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$17.57 during trading on Monday. 765,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

