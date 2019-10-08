$0.30 EPS Expected for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HMST stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 78,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.66. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HomeStreet by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in HomeStreet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.