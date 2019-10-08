-$0.31 EPS Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTOO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 722,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 276,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

