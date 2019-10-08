$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.