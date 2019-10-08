$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,081.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $1,086,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,323 shares in the company, valued at $60,020,284.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,956 shares of company stock worth $9,946,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Envestnet by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

