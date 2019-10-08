$0.62 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $9.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 8,621,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

