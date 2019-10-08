$0.72 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,686,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 5,192.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,506,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,434,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 733,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,714. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

