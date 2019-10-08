-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($0.83). Constellation Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80).

Several analysts have recently commented on CNST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CNST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 397,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.88. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

