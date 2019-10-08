$0.89 EPS Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

NOW stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.15. 1,475,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,340.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.79. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $18,340,487. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

