$0.91 EPS Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. ITT reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 655,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,784. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ITT by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.