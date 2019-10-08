$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.10. AXA Equitable posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $125,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,552. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

