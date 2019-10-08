$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.17. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.