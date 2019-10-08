$1.21 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.00. Thor Industries posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CL King cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of THO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 20,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,042,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 681,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,945,000 after buying an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 712,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 157,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.