$1.30 EPS Expected for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.81.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 68.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 75.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.39. 384,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,830. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. Genesee & Wyoming has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

