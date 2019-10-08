$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Argus set a $152.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $147.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.