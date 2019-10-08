$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $92,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $83,268.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,466. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 140.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $5,598,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period.

ABG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.80. 98,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $104.55.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

