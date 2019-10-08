$1.96 EPS Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.94. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $7.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,301. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.90. American Tower has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,383 shares of company stock worth $29,059,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.