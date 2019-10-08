1,216 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 675.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 879.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.95. 52,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

