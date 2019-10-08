$126.73 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to post sales of $126.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.90 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $131.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $480.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.00 million to $502.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $581.36 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $638.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 875,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $269.50 million, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.