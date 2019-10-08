1,317 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

