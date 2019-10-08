$14.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report sales of $14.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $15.50 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $14.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $56.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $61.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $65.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU remained flat at $$84.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,871,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,672. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

