1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FCCY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 8,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.26.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $106,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth $113,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

