$2.63 EPS Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.98. Caci International posted earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $233.00 price target on shares of Caci International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.59. 109,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,673. Caci International has a 12-month low of $138.39 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total value of $54,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 50.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.