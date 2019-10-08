$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.17 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,834,000 after purchasing an additional 336,826 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 188,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,432. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.