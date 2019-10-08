$23.16 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $23.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $45.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.84 million, with estimates ranging from $122.27 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,690. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

In other news, Director Sunil Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.45 per share, for a total transaction of $176,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,192.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,600 shares of company stock worth $828,747. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after buying an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 897,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,435,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 896,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,649 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

