$262.11 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $262.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $257.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.