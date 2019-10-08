$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $310,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.20 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 65.91% and a negative net margin of 6,984.64%.

OTIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of OTIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 8,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,086. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 313,703 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

