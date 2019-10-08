3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 596,313 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 928,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $934.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

