3DCoin (3DC) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $2,169.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 74,312,258 coins and its circulating supply is 68,022,672 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.