$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.43 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.