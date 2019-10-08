$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $4.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $16.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.68 billion to $17.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,430,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunoco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,986. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.77. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.