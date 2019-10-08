$424.21 Million in Sales Expected for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post sales of $424.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.60 million and the lowest is $401.40 million. EQM Midstream Partners posted sales of $364.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,478,000 after acquiring an additional 923,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,051,000 after buying an additional 8,899,503 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,152,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,422,000 after buying an additional 2,797,626 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after buying an additional 736,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 102,534 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.