$453.19 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post sales of $453.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.07 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $418.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,383. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

