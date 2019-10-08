477,542 Shares in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 477,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Also, major shareholder Joseph Carleone purchased 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,272.40. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.