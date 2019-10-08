$493.12 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $493.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.00 million to $499.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $483.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $65,220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,998,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 725,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,125. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

