$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report sales of $5.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $23.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.59 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $9,323,250 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,027,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,510. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

