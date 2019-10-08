$523.60 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce sales of $523.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.10 million to $566.16 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $434.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

